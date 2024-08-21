Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $259.18. 191,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,618. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.35 and its 200-day moving average is $251.18. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

