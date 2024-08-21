Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $515.29. 3,330,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,077. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.76 and its 200-day moving average is $483.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

