Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.80

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 3118099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

