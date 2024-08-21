Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.80

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 3118099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
