Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.80

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 3118099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

