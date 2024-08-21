Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

NYSE:VGR traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,058,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,938. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

