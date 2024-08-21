Veracity Capital LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

