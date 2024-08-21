Veracity Capital LLC Sells 271 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ball by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. 862,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

