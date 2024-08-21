Veracity Capital LLC Sells 411 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TRV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

