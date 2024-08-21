Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWV traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $318.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,422. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.53 and a 200-day moving average of $299.89.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

