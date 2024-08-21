Verge (XVG) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $65.12 million and $2.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,300.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00571795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00105093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00261844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.