Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.22.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE VRT opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,960,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

