Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 65,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 432,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 17,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.15. 6,639,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

