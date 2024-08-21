Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 37.5%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) traded down 37.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,708,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 198,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Trading Down 37.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

