Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
