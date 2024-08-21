Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

