Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Walker & Dunlop Price Performance
Shares of WD stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
