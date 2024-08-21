Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $73.96 and last traded at $73.80. Approximately 2,300,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,551,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $599.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

