Wayfair (W) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

8/5/2024 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

8/1/2024 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Wayfair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2024 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 2,764,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,364. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after buying an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

