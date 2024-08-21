Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 166,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

