Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

NYSE:O opened at $60.56 on Monday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

