Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

