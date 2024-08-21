Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MHF stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

