Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,112. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

