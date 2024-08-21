Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 5.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.