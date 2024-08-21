Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 109,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 115,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 18.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

