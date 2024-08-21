Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 394275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

