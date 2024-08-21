Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

