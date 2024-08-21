Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.80 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.