Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.80 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55.
About Windtree Therapeutics
