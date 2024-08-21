Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 27,104 shares.The stock last traded at $369.56 and had previously closed at $367.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Winmark Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

