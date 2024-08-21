Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

OS opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

