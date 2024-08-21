Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

