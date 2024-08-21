Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.57. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $3.00 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.