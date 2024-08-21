Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $99.17 Average PT from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after acquiring an additional 234,255 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $16,180,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

