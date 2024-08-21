World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 39,946 shares.The stock last traded at $111.40 and had previously closed at $111.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The company has a market cap of $651.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

