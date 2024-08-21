Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $319.30 million and $1.57 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,795,107,449,006 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,798,726,181,378.145. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003615 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $2,506,480.53 traded over the last 24 hours.”

