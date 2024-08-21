Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
