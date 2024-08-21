XML Financial LLC Buys 659 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 119,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.