XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,165 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSE RQI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

