XML Financial LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.98. 1,437,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,352. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $413.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

