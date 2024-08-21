XML Financial LLC Invests $226,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,048,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

NYSE GEV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,303. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

