XML Financial LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,172.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.63. 4,811,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.79. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

