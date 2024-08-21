XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,403. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

