XML Financial LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,154,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.