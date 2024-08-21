XML Financial LLC Sells 285 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357,875 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 570,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,351,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.