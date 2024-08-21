XML Financial LLC Sells 30 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.
NYSE CSL traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
