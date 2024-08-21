XML Financial LLC Sells 389 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. 38,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $74.13.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

