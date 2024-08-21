XML Financial LLC Sells 743 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $61,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its position in Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 28,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 65,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 432,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $268.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
