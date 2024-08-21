Xuefeng Chen Sells 6,750 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00.

TSE:DPM traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.55. 270,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,011. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

