Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $88.16 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,058. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

