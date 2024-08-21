Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PUMP stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,741,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 21.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 441,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $3,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 247,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

