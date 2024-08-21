Zacks Research Comments on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

