Zacks Research Comments on Union Pacific Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Union Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $10.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.07. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

UNP opened at $246.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

